Members of the public will soon have their chance to weigh in on the Omaha Public Schools superintendent search.

The district announced that it will host several community forums between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4. OPS residents will be able to give input on district strengths, opportunities and qualifications of an ideal future superintendent.

“Input from the students, staff and families we serve is an essential part of this work,” said Spencer Head, board president, and Ricky Smith, board vice president, in an letter to staff and families Wednesday.

The board is seeking a new superintendent by spring 2024 following the resignation of Cheryl Logan. Matt Ray, who isn’t involved in the search, will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is hired.

The forums are part of the district’s superintendent search process, which is managed by the school board’s accountability committee and its search firm, GR Recruiting. Forum dates were expanded to a week instead of three days after some board members said additional time was needed in order to gather feedback from more stakeholders.

The forums will take place Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 3-4 in different locations, with some being virtual. Community members can find more information about the meetings on the district’s online search page: ops.org/superintendentsearch. Bilingual liaisons will be available at each forum.

People also will be able to give input through the same survey that gathered feedback in May beginning Sept. 25, with a link posted on the district’s website.

Roughly 2,000 people participated in the May survey, with 57% of participants saying they want the next superintendent to be ready to take the district in a different direction.