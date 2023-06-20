Tyler Gentry has started to hit his stride after a slow start to the season. The same can be said for his team, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Through its first 55 games this season, the Chasers were 23-32 and hadn't won more than three games in a row. But now they haven't lost in two weeks and are riding an 11-game winning streak. The winning streak is the longest for the franchise since they became the Storm Chasers in 2011.

"We're just relaxing and having fun," said Gentry, a 24-year-old outfielder who played collegiately at Alabama. "We've had a lot of players coming in and out (of the roster) lately, but it hasn't changed our mentality."

Gentry has gotten in on the fun, driving in 15 runs over the past 10 games. The right-hander who was the Royals' third-round draft pick in 2020 leads the team in RBIs with 41.

That's not bad for someone who started last season in A-ball before quickly climbing the organizational ladder.

"Just getting my mechanics cleaned up. The first month of the season or so, my swing was really bad," Gentry said. "Been working with the hitting coaches a lot to get it back to where it was last year."

Last year was his first full season in the minors and showed what he's capable of. Splitting time between High-A and Double-A, Gentry batted .326 with 21 home runs and 86 RBIs in 108 games.

But his first taste of Triple-A this spring was a struggle. He was batting .193 through the first month before hitting .281 in May. Now he's been productive in June with 17 RBIs so far.

"The command from pitchers here is a lot better than at the lower levels. You aren't going to get many pitches over the heart of the plate. That's been an adjustment, how do you hit pitches on the edges of the plate," Gentry said.

Gentry mentioned the frequent roster changes the Chasers have recently gone through. That included outfielders Dairon Blanco and Samad Taylor, who had combined for 81 steals for the Chasers this season, getting called up to Kansas City.

Gentry said the thought of himself getting the call crosses his mind once in a while, but he knows he must work on his consistency first.

"I've gotten my mechanics back to where I want them. I need to get better at stringing together multiple good games in a row," he said. "I've had some good games lately, but I've had some bad games in between them, too."

The Chasers, who got solid pitching while outscoring Columbus 39-17 in sweeping last week's six-game series, will look to extend that winning streak when they play at Rochester on Tuesday.