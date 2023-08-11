For most players, finding a baseball glove is a simple task.

Not for 9-year-old Jace Dearinger of Papillion, who was surprised with a custom-made glove Thursday night at the Tangier Shrine Center.

The presentation came in front of about 150 who gave the family a standing ovation after Jace’s mother, Cheri, expressed her gratitude.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Now I’ll have to find a glove to play catch with him because that boy has an arm on him.”

Jace, a patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children, was born with several orthopedic issues. He has had several surgeries on his ankles and legs over the years, and equal challenges with his hands.

He was born with syndactyly, or webbing of the fingers. He has undergone surgery to correct that condition, but his fingers are still smaller than most children his age.

Cheri knew that despite his physical limitations, her son still had a love of baseball. Jace wanted to play, but his mom couldn’t find a glove that would fit.

Shriner Bob Duff contacted fellow Shriner Joe Burtzel to see what could be done. Burtzel, general manager of PrimeTime Sporting Goods, found a solution.

He emailed his Wilson Sporting Goods representative, and within an hour, the company had agreed to produce a custom baseball glove valued at more than $300 for no cost to the Dearinger family.

“My son is also a Shriners patient, so it was nice to have a chance to help,” Burtzel said. “The kids often go off to hospitals in other cities so this was something we could do to help here in town.”

Burtzel, who also coaches an American Legion baseball team at Omaha Creighton Prep, said Thursday night’s presentation was a team effort.

“A lot of people made this happen,” he said. “And I think it was a no-brainer because everybody wanted to help.”

The groundwork was set around College World Series time when Cheri Dearinger took Jace and his twin sister, Macy, to the Wilson booth at Baseball Village to be fit for his glove.

“He left beaming, and I think I heard ‘I love you, Mom’ 20 times,” she said.

Jace knew he would receive the glove eventually but didn’t know it was happening Thursday night. He was given the glove during an event at the Tangier Shrine Center near 84th and West Center Streets.

Macy also was presented a charm bracelet to make her night special, too.

Burtzel said the next step would be to find a league in which Jace will be able to play. One possibility might be the Challenger Little League, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

“Jace still might need something to help him hold the bat,” Burtzel said. “But having a glove is a great start to help him play the sport he loves.”

With his new glove in tow, the shy 9-year-old said he was ready to play.

“I want to be a pitcher,” he said.

The smile on his face said the rest.