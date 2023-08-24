Second-ranked Papillion-La Vista survived a rough start Thursday night to rally for a season-opening volleyball victory over Gretna.

The host Monarchs posted a 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21 win over the No. 10 Dragons.

Gretna was playing its first match since the opening of Gretna East, which basically split the volleyball team in half.

"Let's not talk about that first set," Papio coach Priscilla Petersen said. "I think the nerves got in the way, but they played a strong match against us."

Junior Elle Heckenlively had seven of her match-high 20 kills as Gretna cruised to the first-set win. The Dragons threatened to go up 2-0 in the match but everything changed in the second set.

Gretna led 24-20 but couldn't finish it off as the Monarchs rallied behind the strong serving of Morgan Glaser to take a 25-24 lead. The Dragons tied it but Papio won the set after a hitting error and a kill by Mia Tvrdy.

"When we were behind, the message to the team was just one point at a time," Petersen said. "Morgan did a great job of serving and we were able to battle back."

Riding that momentum, the Monarchs rolled to an 11-point win in the third set. Papio jumped to a 7-1 advantage in the fourth and never surrendered that lead, ending the match on a block by senior Lauren Burden.

Glaser led the Monarchs with 15 kills while Tvrdy had 13 and freshman Aubree Feltin 12. Setter Reagan Hickey dished out 45 assists.

Senior libero Faith Frame also played a major role for Papio. The Gretna transfer had 21 digs and seven assists against her former team.

"It was really, really emotional for me," she said. "Obviously a lot of stress because I love those Gretna girls and nothing negative toward them at all."

Frame, a Cincinnati pledge, pointed to the second set as a key to the match.

"The energy either went to us or them so that was really critical," she said. "Pulling through was the best thing we could have done."

Petersen credited Frame for handling the tough situation well.

"I thought she played lights out tonight," she said. "You could see how relentless she was out on the floor and that helped our energy as a team."

Setter Avery Fotoplos had 37 assists for Gretna while Cassie Stones had nine kills. Addie Dostal contributed seven kills, five blocks and three aces.

Both teams will return to action this weekend at the 14-team Bellevue West Invitational.

Gretna (0-1)......................25 25 14 21

Papillion-La Vista (1-0).....20 27 25 25

G (kills-aces-blocks): Avery Fotoplos 0-1-1, Kennedy Shelburne 2-0-3, Elle Heckenlively 20-4-1, Addie Dostal 7-3-5, Maggie Miller 0-1-0, Cassie Stones 9-0-1, Kaylee Spath 2-0-0.

PLV: Reagan Hickey 1-0-0, Morgan Glaser 15-1-1, Lauren Burden 7-0-2, Julia Davenport 0-1-0, Mia Tvrdy 13-0-5, Aubree Feltin 12-0-1, Lillian Vitera 5-0-1.

Set assists: G 38 (Fotoplos 37, Lily Zimmerman 1); PLV 52 (Hickey 45, Frame 7).

