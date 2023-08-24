Senior running back Payton Prestito ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and threw for one Thursday night as No. 9 Papillion-La Vista defeated No. 4 Millard North 28-10.

Prestito opened the scoring with a 16-yard run. In the third quarter lined up in wildcat formation, he lobbed a 12-yard TD pass to Pitt tight end pledge Eric Ingwerson.

The game, because of Thursday’s record heat, kicked off an hour later than usual at 8 p.m.​

Five Husker commits in one game

Five of Nebraska's seven in-state scholarship commits in the 2024 and 2025 classes will play Friday night in the Omaha North-Bellevue West game.

Comprehend that.

Five Husker pledges under the lights and in the heat at Bellevue West’s Faiman Field.

Danny Kaelin, Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall for West. Donovan Jones and Tyson Terry, the only one of the quintet who’s a junior, for North.

Triplets vs. Twins.

The Bellevue West crew, like last year, has a game under their belt while the Vikings are starting their season. Any advantage from the situation last year was negligible. The Thunderbirds stopped the Vikings' try for a tying 2-point conversion with four seconds left for a 28-26 win.

This time, North junior quarterback Sebastian Circo — another Power Five prospect — won’t miss the game because of an injury. He was out last year, so was the starting running back, yet the Vikings made things close with a backup quarterback and freshman running back Ja’Ron Cannon out there for the final drive.

What to watch?

First, North’s secondary against the Triplets and their other receivers. Then, West’s offensive line against a North front that is expected to play Terry more than last year. Also, the ability for North to run the ball, perhaps by committee, against a Thunderbird front that allowed 3.56 yards per carry to Omaha Creighton Prep, and that with a pair of long runs. Lastly, Circo’s ability to connect early with his receivers.

Other key games Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-1) at No. 1 Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.: From No. 2 to No. 1, both on the road, go the Junior Jays. They were outyarded 2-1 by Bellevue West, yet had the lead twice and were in the game until the last 30 seconds. Think there might be a mention or two in this rivalry game that Westside was last year’s state champ? The Warriors won last year's matchup 24-17.

No. 8 Millard South vs. No. 10 Millard West, 7 p.m.: The start of the Millard round-robin, which ended last year with a three-way 1-1 tie. South beat West last year 38-14.

Class B No. 1 Bennington at No. 3 Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.: Bennington’s last regular-season loss was in 2020 to Skutt. The Badgers are on a 26-game winning streak that Skutt’s largest senior class would love to end. Last year, Bennington won 44-13.

Elkhorn Stadium twinbill — Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South, 4 p.m. Class B No. 4 Waverly vs. No. 8 Elkhorn, 8 p.m.: Thursday’s heat created this schedule, with LSE-Elkhorn South set back a day. And it might still push the heat limits. Waverly-Elkhorn starts an hour later than scheduled. Last year, Elkhorn South won 31-20 and Elkhorn 21-17.

Class B No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (1-0) at No. 6 Scottsbluff: Pius assistant and historian Jim Hansen reports this is the first time the Thunderbolts played in the Mountain Time Zone. If they don’t grow back in enrollment to Class A, it won’t be the last. Scottsbluff won 26-6 last year.

Bowl games

Known as a radio announcer and headline writer’s nightmare, a matchup of teams with the same nickname:

“Knights Bowl” — Class C-2 No. 3 Oakland-Craig (0-0) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (0-0), 7 p.m.: Defending C-2 champ Norfolk Catholic hosts Oakland-Craig this week and No. 1 Ord next week before playing five of its final seven games on the road.

“Pioneers Bowl” — Nebraska City (0-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-0), 7:30 p.m.: It was nip-and-tuck during the week whether Fort Calhoun’s new turf field would be ready, but it made it to the finish line.

New kids get going

Gretna East and Omaha Buena Vista lace up the cleats for the first time in varsity games, with Buena Vista’s debut a year delayed after not having enough eligible players.

Gretna East starts at Hastings, expected to be better than last year’s 2-7 record. Buena Vista plays second-year Omaha Westview (0-1) at Burke Stadium.