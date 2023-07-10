The public is invited to line the funeral procession route for a longtime Papillion police officer who died suddenly last week.

A funeral service for Lt. Raymond “Ray” Higgins will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 324 Jackson St. in Papillion. Following the service, Higgins will be taken to Cedar Dale Cemetery for burial.

A Papillion police spokesman said the public is invited to line the procession route to the cemetery. It will leave the church and head east on Lincoln Street before turning north on 84th Street.

The procession will then turn east on First Street in order to pass the police department. It will then turn south on 72nd Street and west on Cedardale Road to the cemetery.

Higgins, 57, died unexpectedly July 3 in Papillion. He grew up in Papillion, graduating from Papillion La Vista High School in 1984. He continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, where in 1986 he received an associate degree in electrical engineering.

He joined the Papillion Police Department in 1988, rising to the rank of lieutenant in 2021. He also served as a volunteer for the Papillion and Springfield volunteer fire departments.

“Ray’s greatest passion in life was to serve others and was sworn into Papillion Police Department in November of 1988 where he served and protected his community until his death,” according to a news release. “During his 34 years on the police department, he served in the capacity of accident investigation and re-creation, fire investigator, member of the Metro Area Task Force.”

Higgins, who also ran a lawn service, spent the majority of his law enforcement career working road patrol. During his time with the department, he attended several classes specializing in the areas of accident investigation and fire investigation.

With Gail, his wife of 27 years, Higgins enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, and camping. He loved attending NASCAR races and following the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL.

In addition to his wife, Higgins is survived by his parents, Richard and Beverly Higgins; sisters, Judi Dort and Terri Hasiak; sister-in-law, Linda Wagner; brother-in-law, Norm “Bruce” Wagner; and children, Jessica Ohren and Daniel Ohren; grandson, Vincent Ohren; niece, Brooke Fallas Quiros; and his faithful dog, Max.