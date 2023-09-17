Several major local taxing entities in the metro area will hold public hearings, as required by Nebraska’s two-year-old “Truth in Taxation” law.

Homeowners and other property taxpayers in have been receiving large postcards in the mail this week advertising public hearings and detailing estimates of how the local governments’ budgets could affect their own pocketbooks.

Sarpy County's public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive in Bellevue.

Douglas County's hearing is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St. in Omaha.

Representatives of the local governments that are required to hold the hearings will present information on their budgets, and take public comment.

The hearings and postcards are part of a state law officially titled the Property Tax Request Act. The law passed in 2021 and took effect last year, so this is the second round of public hearings.

Backers of the law said they aimed to keep property taxes in check by making local elected officials more accountable for decisions that increase tax collections.

The law requires school districts, cities, counties and community colleges to send out the postcards and have joint public hearings when they propose increasing their property tax requirements on existing property by more than 2%. H

gher tax collections resulting from real growth, such as new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% “allowable growth percentage” threshold.

The hearings must be held before the political subdivisions formally adopt their budgets and set their property tax rates. The hearings set for this week meet that deadline.

But in reality, the local governments are highly unlikely to change their proposed tax rates at this point. They have pretty much decided their budgets and calculated their planned tax levies. Officially setting the rates is generally a formality.

The context behind the law is that many homeowners and other property taxpayers often pay higher taxes even if local governments don’t raise their tax rates. That’s because of rising valuations, which is true again this year in metropolitan Omaha, even though some entities, such as the Omaha Public Schools, propose to lower their tax rates slightly.

The local governments in the Bellevue meeting will be Sarpy County, Bellevue Public Schools, the City of Bellevue and the City of Gretna. The political subdivisions in the Omaha public hearing whose have taxing authority in Sarpy County include OPS and Metropolitan Community College.

Smaller political subdivisions are exempted by the state law. Others are keeping their property tax collections below the threshold established by the state law.