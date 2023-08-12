An inmate who died at the Sarpy County Jail on Thursday night was allegedly killed by other inmates, Sarpy County officials say.

Charges were filed Friday against three inmates in connection with the death of 43-year-old Huan Pham, authorities say. Dreshawn Stewart, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, while Diego Vasquez, 21, and Derek Kern, 31, are charged with being an accessory to murder and evidence tampering.

The circumstances of Pham’s death have not been released. According to a Sarpy County press release, corrections officers found Pham unresponsive in a cell at about 9:48 p.m. on Thursday. Corrections officers and first responders tried to resuscitate Pham, but he was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m.

Pham was being held in Sarpy County on a DUI warrant from another agency, according to the press release.

Court documents show that Stewart is awaiting trial on one count of felony assault by strangulation. Vasquez is awaiting trial on charges related to armed robbery. Kern is waiting to be sentenced after pleading no contest to felony domestic assault and child abuse charges.

The three men have been removed from the Sarpy County Jail and are being held at other local facilities.

World-Herald staff writer Dan Crisler contributed to this report.