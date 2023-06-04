Sarpy County has six public pools that are now open to the public.

Bellevue

The City of Bellevue operates three municipal pools. Each are open daily until about the second week of August.

The three pools are open from noon to 6:45 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays; as well as noon to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. Each also has extended hours one day of the week.

Cascio Pool

1500 Lawrence Lane

Open until 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays

Dowding Pool

14th and Washington Streets

Open until 8:45 p.m. Thursdays

Gilbert Pool

29th and Jackson Streets

Open until 8:45 p.m. Fridays.

Admission to the pools is $3 for youths, $5 for adults and $2 for the wading pools. Seniors age 55 and older are free.

Papillion

Papio Bay Aquatic Center

815 E. Halleck St.

Open through Aug. 6

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The pool runs noon to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for youths, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older and free for children 2 years old and younger.

La Vista

La Vista Municipal Pool

7529 S. 85th St.

Open through Sept. 4

Sunday through Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

Gretna

Gretna City Pool

Highway 6 and West Angus Road

Monday through Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $4, ages 3 and younger are free.

The original Gretna City Pool will be open for just one more summer before two new pools are opened next year as part of the city’s new recreation center.