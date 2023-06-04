Sarpy County has six public pools that are now open to the public.
Bellevue
The City of Bellevue operates three municipal pools. Each are open daily until about the second week of August.
The three pools are open from noon to 6:45 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays; as well as noon to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. Each also has extended hours one day of the week.
Cascio Pool
1500 Lawrence Lane
Open until 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays
Dowding Pool
14th and Washington Streets
Open until 8:45 p.m. Thursdays
Gilbert Pool
People are also reading…
29th and Jackson Streets
Open until 8:45 p.m. Fridays.
Admission to the pools is $3 for youths, $5 for adults and $2 for the wading pools. Seniors age 55 and older are free.
Papillion
Papio Bay Aquatic Center
815 E. Halleck St.
Open through Aug. 6
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The pool runs noon to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for youths, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older and free for children 2 years old and younger.
La Vista
La Vista Municipal Pool
7529 S. 85th St.
Open through Sept. 4
Sunday through Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.
Gretna
Gretna City Pool
Highway 6 and West Angus Road
Monday through Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission is $4, ages 3 and younger are free.
The original Gretna City Pool will be open for just one more summer before two new pools are opened next year as part of the city’s new recreation center.