A couple of dozen children’s book characters meet one another in this year’s summer musical from the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre.

Horton the Elephant, the Whos and other creatures from the creative mind of Theodor Geisel are onstage at SumTur Amphitheater in “Seussical” for six performances from Friday through July 22.

The 2000 Broadway musical comedy, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, is based primarily on three of the books Geisel wrote as Dr. Seuss: “Horton Hears a Who!" “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches an Egg.”

The Cat in the Hat is the narrator, and he shares a magical story with Jojo, a small boy with a big imagination. The characters take the audience on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to Circus McGurkus and beyond.

Papillion LaVista Community Theater has been producing a musical each summer for more than 15 years. Previous shows include classics such as “The Music Man” and “The Sound of Music” and more contemporary offerings such as “Into the Woods” and “Hairspray.”

“Seussical,” directed by Mary Dickson, runs Fridays through Sundays at 8 p.m. in the outdoor theater at 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion. Tickets, $10, are available at plvct.org.