For three years, the events of a sunny June afternoon have replayed in Latressa Price’s mind.

She thinks about the car ride with her children, sister and nieces that ended on the Platte River near Schramm Park. She maps out in her mind the formation of sandbars the kids played on. She tries to make sense of her final moments with her 8-year-old daughter, Taries Price.

"There are so many answers that I don’t know," Latressa said. "I just want to revisit that day."

Sunday marked the anniversary of Taries' disappearance on the Platte River. Despite a massive effort by law enforcement, volunteers and her family, the little girl hasn't been found since she was swept downstream on that June afternoon three years ago.

Like the endless loop that plays on in her mind, Latressa keeps a near-constant count of the days that have passed since she’s held her daughter. The number was one of the first things she shared when speaking over the phone with an Omaha World-Herald reporter last month:

“It’s been 1,068 days.”

•••

June 11, 2020, the day Taries was last seen, began with sand and sunshine. Latressa rode to the river near Schramm Park State Recreation Area, which is about 9 miles south of Gretna, with four of her kids, her sister and her nieces.

The mother of six had gotten the invitation from her sister earlier that day. Her husband, Teablo Price, told her to go ahead. The family was wrapping up a remodel of their home, and he would stay behind to work on Taries’ room.

When the family reached the Platte, Latressa found a sandbar near the riverbank to put their stuff down. Her son played with a dog nearby and her young daughter played near her.

Taries and her 11- and 12-year-old cousins soon headed further east on the river. At some point, the three girls ended up in the water, swept downstream.

The following minutes were filled with frenzied phone calls to 911 as the family and witnesses tried to determine how many children had been pulled ashore and who was still in the water.

Kirah, 11 years old at the time, was pulled to safety by a kayaker. She stood on the riverbank with a woman who was on the phone with a 911 operator, trying to describe the scene and their location.

The woman watched as a friend in a kayak paddled to another girl in the water. Still on the phone, she relayed a question from the 911 operator to Kirah, “Is there still a child unaccounted for?”

Kirah answered tearfully, “I think Taries. I don’t know where she is. I don’t know.”

Multiple agencies soon converged on the river. In the hours that followed, a dive team, two helicopters, search dogs, volunteers in airboats and kayaks and on foot searched with an optimism that Taries would be found alive. That she could have pulled herself out of the water and was stuck on a sandbar, or made her way to shore and was disoriented.

The sun set with no sightings of her.

The next morning, Latressa stood on the same riverbank she had started at the afternoon before. Now surrounded by family members and a sheriff’s chaplain, she stared out across the Platte River and cried.

Hours later, Lt. Dennis Svoboda with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office announced that it was unlikely Taries had survived given the amount of time she had been missing and the heat.

“I do believe we are going to (search) until we find her,” Svoboda said.

***

Three years later, Svoboda is still looking.

He kept an eye out last month as he and investigator Dana Harrah navigated an airboat toward Schramm Park on the Platte River.

It was a bright May afternoon. The river mostly empty of boats and people.

Harrah and Svoboda moored the boat on a sandbar near where Taries was last seen. Svoboda looked downstream. Between Schramm Park and Highway 31, the Platte is wide and its current in places is deceivingly fast.

The river is also scattered with hundreds of debris piles both above and below its surface. Trees, sticks, boards and various pieces of trash collect to form the piles, while the sand beneath keeps on churning.

"When we were out searching, all those were places that we were trying to look," Svoboda said. "There’s hundreds and hundreds of places, and she was small. There’s no telling how far she floated."

Taries’ disappearance prompted the Sheriff’s Office to raise funds for the airboat, something it hadn’t had in operation since the mid-1990s. Svoboda leads extensive training to certify fellow Sheriff’s Office personnel for river rescue operations.

The formation of a Sarpy County dive team is also underway.

Owning an airboat wouldn’t have changed the outcome in Taries’ case, Svoboda said, but it does add “another tool in our toolbox to help us not only with routine patrols on the river but also in emergency situations.”

Ultimately, it's a means to navigate the uniquely challenging waterway.

Svoboda lists two features of the Platte River that make it especially dangerous: The river's constantly shifting sands and its unpredictable depths.

"It's always changing out here, and that makes navigation difficult," Svoboda said.

Volunteers and first responders flocked to the river in the weeks that followed Taries' disappearance. With the river's characteristics in mind, Svoboda orchestrated an extensive search for Aug. 21, 2020 — a day where the Platte is historically at or near its lowest level.

About 30 people fanned out across the river to search on foot or by kayak. The group checked as many brush piles as they could find, mostly searching through the half-buried debris by hand.

Despite the effort, there was no sign of Taries.

The months that followed were filled with desperation. A race to find Taries before winter set in, a challenge to guide her siblings through their questions and grief while her parents, Latressa and Teablo, faced their own.

The couple posted photos of Taries on telephone poles for miles along the Platte River.

The photo had been taken the morning of Taries' first day of second grade. Next to her photo was her name, Taries Price, and the words “missing” and “Last seen on the Platte River at Schramm Park in Gretna, Nebraska.”

In October 2020, a search-and-rescue organization based in Kearney rallied volunteers for a two-day search effort.

Marcus Ditchman of Nighthawk Search and Rescue traveled to Gretna with his team of 15 and launched the search with help from volunteers and high-tech equipment, including drones and sonar. The nonprofit is a part of KNRW Radio, which was founded by Ditchman in 2016. It offers free services to the families of missing people.

Ditchman’s team focused much of its effort near the Lied Platte River Bridge, a place cadaver dogs had pointed to during an earlier search. The area was littered with debris, Ditchman said, which added to the difficulty of the search.

By November, deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office had been on the river 32 times. Officers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had been out 44 times — 540.5 hours searching for the little girl.

But the winter of 2020 set in with no new discoveries.

Three years later, Svoboda remains hopeful that Taries can someday be found.

The seasoned law enforcement official takes time to search for Taries whenever he’s on the Platte, which is a common occurrence in recent years.

"Every time we come out — and we come out frequently — we always take some time, stop, look somewhere," Svoboda said. "Because that was one promise that I made to the family. I told them I would always look. I would ensure that I always pass that information on to our staff as time goes on."

People still ask Svoboda about Taries. They’re sometimes surprised when he says he’s still searching the river for the little girl.

"If that was your child, you'd want that, wouldn't you?"

•••

The Price family now lives in Colorado, a move Latressa and Teablo made about eight months ago.

They were looking for a fresh start, away from the sandbanks of the Platte River where they had spent hundreds of days searching for their daughter.

“We moved to Colorado to start life again, just to try to get us out of the river,” Latressa said. “We were there basically for two years, searching and not being able to find inner peace.”

The move hasn't been easy. The family is currently living out of a hotel and had previously spent time in a shelter. The distress of the past three years also has worn on the couple's relationship. Recently they began the process of filing for divorce.

"We lost everything and three years later, we’re in this new place," Latressa said. "It’s just been a roller coaster for my family, for me and my kids."

Despite it all, Latressa finds strength in the memory of her daughter.

"She fills my heart so much even though she’s not here," Latressa said.

Taries loved flowers and the color pink. She believed any object could be improved with the addition of rhinestones. She enjoyed singing her favorite TikTok songs and playing outdoors with her family. She would be 11 years old today.

"I feel that there’s still a miracle waiting for me, and I hold onto that every day," Latressa said. "I pray that I get answers, I pray that she gets here physically. It’s been a long time."

As of Sunday, it's been 1,095 days.