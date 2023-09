Union Omaha soccer team will have a pregame tailgate Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 23, before the match against Central Valley Fuego.

The event, from 3 to 6 p.m., will feature food trucks, games, prizes, and, of course, beer vendors.

If you buy a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits beer stein, you will get beer discounts during the tailgate as well as during the match.