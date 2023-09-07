Jeremiah Gorham’s coach was at Omaha Burke when Xavier Watts came through the Bulldogs program.

Ryan Hanson said his standout at Omaha Bryan, whom he regards as one of the top 10 players in Class A, has some of the same attributes as Watts, the starting safety at Notre Dame.

“I had a chance to coach both of those kids since they were 11 years old and Jeremiah has a lot of very similar characteristics and talents and that's pretty big shoes to fill with Xavier,’’ Hanson said. “But Jeremiah's our unquestioned leader, and he's the leader because of how he handles the locker room and practice scenarios, not just necessarily because he’s the most talented player.

“He can rally the guys. When your best players are your best leaders, that can lead to special football teams.”

Bryan is hoping this could be a special team, relative to recent history. The Bears are 2-0, for the first time since their most recent state playoff appearance in 2006, entering their Friday night homecoming game against Bellevue East (1-1).

They’ve beaten Omaha South 47-7 and Omaha Benson 61-0.

“Of course, it’s great to start the season that way, but we have more challenges coming up,’’ Gorham said. “It’s still good to go into these bigger challenges with a 2-0 record.”

Gorham, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior, is third in Class A in receiving yards. He’s made 11 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, in eight games, he set Bryan’s school record with 451 yards receiving. He also saw extensive time at quarterback, rushing for 628 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for 265.

“We like pounding the rock a lot,” Gorham said. “I love my coach's philosophy. We also can spread the field out and throw and make some catches. So that's fun for me.”

He’s at Bryan because of his coach. Before hired at Bryan, Hanson was a teacher at Lewis & Clark Middle School where his pupils included Watts and Gorham.

“It’s kind of crazy. I live probably 20 minutes away from Bryan. I live down in Benson,’’ Gorham said. “Really, I just knew coach Hanson from middle school and he has a lot of faith in me and all that, so I followed him down here.”

He’s less needed at quarterback this season. Coryion Perry, a former Omaha Central student who spent last year in Texas, is the starter and has thrown for 434 yards and six touchdowns.

“I feel like he’s a dawg,’’ Gorham said. “He kind of came in late, so it was just trying to get chemistry, learning his throwing motions and all that stuff that goes into it. He’s a good dude.”

Gorham is one of 17 seniors who arrived at Bryan the year after Hanson. They didn’t have football as freshmen, because of the OPS ban on fall sports during the pandemic in 2020. The next two seasons were records of 1-8 and 3-6.

“They’re kids who aren’t necessarily Bryan neighborhood kids. They’re kids that I knew from middle school ties and things like that,’’ Hanson said. “We were able to get some kids down here and these guys have put in an awful lot of work over the past few years in the weight room and on the field.