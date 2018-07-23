A judge has ruled that a Bellevue man who told authorities that he killed his wife should be tried on a first-degree murder charge.
Brandon S. Norton, 38, said he killed his wife, 32-year-old Jennifer Norton, on June 4 after they argued about divorcing.
Norton initially was charged with second-degree murder. Phil Kleine, a Sarpy County prosecutor, said in court last week that information obtained during the homicide investigation led prosecutors to seek an upgraded charge.
Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester took the matter under advisement. He later ruled that Norton should face the first-degree murder charge in Sarpy County District Court.
Norton told officials that the June 4 argument heated up when he found explicit texts and photos between his wife and another man on her cellphone.
Norton told police that he went up behind his wife and put his arm around her neck in a chokehold. They both fell to the floor and he continued to squeeze until she stopped breathing, Bellevue Police Detective Jason Cvitanov said in court.
Norton then gathered the couple’s five children from their home and took them to his parents’ house. He then returned home, put his wife’s body in their Lincoln Navigator and eventually dropped her body into the Missouri River from the U.S. Highway 34 bridge.
On June 5, Norton went to the Sarpy County Jail and told authorities that he had killed his wife and dropped her body in the river. Boaters found Jennifer Norton’s body in the river near Plattsmouth on June 8.
