In essence, both mothers had lost their sons.
Annette Mutum lost her youngest boy, Brandon — a smiling giant of a man — in April 2017 when he was shot after an argument with another partygoer in northeast Omaha.
Malcolm Ward’s mother essentially lost her son on Tuesday — after a judge sent the 21-year-old to prison for 30 years for killing Mutum.
So there, in a hallway on the fourth floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, the two mothers collapsed into each other’s arms, and wept.
“I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,” Ward’s mother said as the women rocked back and forth.
It was a rare sight for hearings that are more likely to devolve into powder kegs of emotion and resentment. There was no yelling, only wailing. No hatred, only hugs. No condemnation, only forgiveness. No calls for revenge, only mercy.
Moments after Judge J Russell Derr sentenced Ward to 54 to 60 years in prison, the two families poured out of Courtroom No. 411. One of Ward’s relatives collapsed to her knees — the weight of the prison term and her tears too much.
Even Mutum’s mom thought the sentence was on the high end.
“I don’t like seeing young people put away like that, for that long,” Annette Mutum said.
Prosecutors say the sentence was appropriate for what authorities called a senseless, stupid killing.
According to accounts shared Tuesday by prosecutor John Alagaban and Assistant Public Defender Leslie Cavanaugh:
In the early morning hours of April 20, Mutum had gone to stay at a friend’s apartment while Mutum and his girlfriend tried to iron out their differences.
After work at Methodist Hospital, Mutum shared a beer with his friend. Soon, the gathering turned into a small party, as a handful more people showed up.
One of them: Ward.
No more than 5-foot-3, Ward is as small as Mutum (6-2, 210 pounds) was big.
In time, Mutum, 29, started to complain about how Ward was leaving empty beer bottles around his friend’s apartment. He told Ward that he should pick up after himself.
The friend didn’t care about the cleanup. Still, Mutum persisted.
The argument spilled into a small landing area outside the apartment near 65th Street and Ames Avenue.
Ward brandished a firearm — repeatedly telling Mutum he would shoot.
Moments later, Ward rattled off four shots — hitting Mutum twice in the chest, once in the back and once in the right arm.
Ward and Cavanaugh contend that he shot in self-defense. Alagaban, the prosecutor, disagreed.
At best, Alagaban said, Ward committed manslaughter — defined as the shooting of someone during a sudden quarrel. In a plea bargain, Ward pleaded no contest to manslaughter and two gun counts.
Derr sentenced Ward to 20 years on the manslaughter charge, 19 to 20 years for weapons use and 15 to 20 for possessing a stolen firearm. The terms are to be served consecutively.
“It was all over something so stupid,” Annette Mutum said.
Outside court, Mutum’s mom said her son never would have attacked Ward. At most, she said, he “might have beat him up.” But she doubts it. The reason: Her son was about a foot taller and 100 pounds heavier than Ward.
“He wouldn’t have bothered with such a little guy,” Annette Mutum said.
At the time, Mutum had just started a job as a custodian at Methodist Hospital. He left behind five children — ages 1 to 12.
Mutum said she was overwhelmed by Tuesday’s unexpected embraces with Ward’s family. It was fitting, in a way.
“I can’t find a picture where Brandon isn’t smiling,” she said. “So friendly — he knew everyone and their brother.
“He wouldn’t have wanted anyone to be angry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.