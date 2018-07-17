Two people were injured Sunday night in separate north Omaha shootings that were detected by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

Just before 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Corby Street. Anthony Carter, 17, was found nearby. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus with a minor injury.

About 11:45 p.m., officers responding to a shooting found Lanisha Hughes, 20, near North 24th and Taylor Streets. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A bullet ruptured a gas line in the area, and crews from the Metropolitan Utilities District were called in to help.

Crowds gathered at the Nebraska Medical Center in response to the 24th and Taylor shooting and a shooting in South Omaha. Police were called to the hospital to help with the crowds.

GBRODSTON
GEORGE BRODSTON

On and on it goes. More shootings. More yellow police tape. More dead end investigations. Nebraska Medicine wanted to push Creighton out of the ER business....well now they have had their wish. Was it worth it?

