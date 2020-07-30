2 people killed in shooting outside motel near 108th and L Streets

Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday morning outside a motel near 108th and L Streets, officials said.

Omaha police were at the scene outside the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St. A dispatcher with Douglas County 911 said the call came in just after 7:35 a.m. The report was that two people had been shot and both of them were dead.

Omaha Police Capt. John Sokolik said officers who arrived at the scene found two adults, a Black man and a Black woman, dead outside the west side of the building.

A clerk who answered the phone at the Best Western said the two people who were killed were guests at the motel.

Officers have been interviewing witnesses, Sokolik said, but police are not yet releasing any information about a suspect.

The killings mark the 20th and 21st people slain in Omaha in 2020. In all of 2019, Omaha recorded 22 homicides.

