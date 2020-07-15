A 27-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home in Malmo, Nebraska.
Authorities were called to the home of Kayla Matulka about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and found her body.
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public at large, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.