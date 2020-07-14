A 23-year-old Utah man was arrested following about a 60-mile, on-and-off chase Monday evening in which his Chevrolet Camaro reached 155 mph, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The chase started just west of the Seward exit on Interstate 80, and went west from there to Grand Island where the man was found in a hotel.

Excessive speeding has been a persistent problem since the coronavirus started, according to the Patrol. In the first two months of the pandemic, more than 200 drivers were arrested for speeds exceeding 100 mph. At the end of June another driver, also in a Camaro, was clocked at 174 mph.

The Patrol provided this account: About 8 p.m. Monday, Seward County Sheriff's deputies notified the Patrol that they had attempted to stop a speeding Camaro on Interstate 80 west of the Seward exit.

Near Waco, a trooper saw the vehicle and reported it was traveling about 150 mph. Authorities saw the vehicle go into a construction lane and strike traffic cones before it sped out of sight. 

Then a motorist called in the speeding vehicle, and a trooper attempted to stop it near near the Henderson exit. The Camaro sped off.

Troopers gave chase and the Camaro exited I-80 onto U.S. 34 at Giltner. On U.S. 34, the vehicle was clocked at 155 mph, according to the Patrol. When the car reached Grand Island, troopers pulled back to protect the public.

Troopers searched the area and found the Camaro abandoned. After more searching, they found a suspect at a hotel on South Locust Street. The man was booked into the Hall County Jail on numerous traffic charges and on suspicion of possessing drug money.

