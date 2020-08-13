You are the owner of this article.
City of Omaha reaches $550,000 settlement with Zachary Bear Heels' mother
bearheels(5)

Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels on June 5, three years after he died.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The City of Omaha has reached a settlement with the mother of a Native American man who died after Omaha police shocked him with a stun gun in 2017.

The settlement is for $550,000, according to Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

A lawsuit filed in federal court by Zachary Bear Heels’ mother, Renita Chalepah, was ordered to be dismissed by Sept. 4 because the settlement had been reached.

The Omaha City Council will be asked to approve the settlement Tuesday.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer fired four officers for the way they handled Bear Heels on June 5, 2017. Three were reinstated, but the termination of Officer Scotty Payne was upheld.

Police were called to the Bucky’s convenience store at 60th and Center Streets because Bear Heels, 29, was refusing to leave.

After a struggle involving officers, Payne shocked Bear Heels multiple times with a Taser — some of the shocks coming while Bear Heels was handcuffed and sitting limply against the rear tire of an Omaha police cruiser.

