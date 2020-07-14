A Council Bluffs man and a woman from Clarinda, Iowa, have been given lengthy federal prison sentences in connection with a conspiracy to distribute more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine. 

Erik M. Barber, 43, was sentenced July 8 in federal court in Iowa to 18 years in prison, and Lacey Jo Smalley, 35, was sentenced to 16 years. In March, the leader of the conspiracy, Jason Paul Rodriguez, 40, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. 

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Rodriguez organized and led the large-scale drug-trafficking operation from 2016 until his arrest in April 2019. The investigation found that Rodriguez, Barber, Smalley and others were distributing meth in numerous locations throughout southwest Iowa and Omaha.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

