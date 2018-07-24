NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska — A driver from Council Bluffs was stopped twice for speeding near North Platte on Saturday — the second time for driving over 140 mph.
The 2018 Ford Mustang first was stopped a mile west of North Platte on Interstate 80. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted about 1 a.m. to watch for the westbound car between Brady and Maxwell, which are east of North Platte.
Deputies stopped the car, which was driving 92 mph in a 75 mph zone. The driver, a 31-year-old Council Bluffs woman, was issued a citation for speeding and allowed to leave.
But as the car pulled away, the Sheriff's Office said, it accelerated rapidly. The deputies' radar eventually clocked the car's speed at 142 mph.
Deputies pursued the car, but the driver refused to pull over. She finally stopped her car at a rest area near mile marker 162, west of North Platte.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Later, deputies conducting an inventory in her car found what they suspected was marijuana in the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office said the woman may face additional charges.
