First murder trial in Douglas County Courthouse amid pandemic began Friday

“Ask yourself, if the shooter is upset about Sykora calling his mother a name and shoots him, why does he go upstairs and shoot Mr. Atkins, who apparently didn’t do anything?” Riley said.

Rothrock said the state plans to show the jury GPS location data on his mother’s phone that Kuek had been using. Prosecutors say Kuek left the home in a truck, then abandoned it to run through his neighborhood and return home.

“The phone follows,” Rothrock said. “We’re going to ask you to follow the evidence, watch the phone and where it goes. What does it mean when someone takes off, goes running through the fields to get home?”

However, Riley argued GPS coordinates don’t describe who is carrying the phone.

“The phone tells us where the phone went, not who has the phone,” he said.

Security camera footage shows people coming and going, but the faces are unclear, Rothrock admitted.

After searching Kuek’s mother’s home, investigators found one particle of gunshot residue on purple Nike shoes and on gloves they believe Kuek was wearing.