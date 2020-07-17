First murder trial in Douglas County Courthouse amid pandemic began Friday

Moments before two men were shot dead in a north Omaha home on June 17, 2019, two witnesses playing the first-person shooter Call of Duty in the basement discussed the attributes of firearms in the game.
A third man they didn’t know was in the room. Prosecutors say it was Nyir Kuek.
They say he lifted his shirt to display a gold Glock 9mm pistol and told the gamers “his gun is the best, because it’s the real gun.”
Kuek soon fatally shot two other men in the home, Michael Sykora and Tracy Atkins, Douglas County attorney Corey Rothrock told jurors at the start of Kuek’s trial, which is expected to last at least a week.
Kuek, now 21, faces two first-degree murder charges and three firearms charges.
His case is the first murder trial held in Douglas County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk’s courtroom was modified with clear barriers in front of him and between the court reporter and the witness stand.
Seating arrangements were switched. Jurors sat in individual chairs spaced several feet apart, where pews from the public gallery had been removed, while members of the public sat in the jury box.
Everyone wore masks.
Kuek had gone to Sykora’s home at 6908 Northridge Drive because he believed Sykora called his mother a “bitch” in a text message and wanted to confront him, Rothrock said.
Sykora, 57, denied the accusation and said he’d go upstairs to fetch his phone and prove that he didn’t.
Kuek told the gamers he was on a mission, but they would be spared because they were his “brothers,” meaning they were also black, an Omaha police detective had testified in the preliminary hearing in August. Sykora and Atkins were white.
When Sykora returned to the basement, Kuek shot him, Rothrock said. Kuek walked over and fired another shot at him on the ground, the prosecutor said. Sykora had at least one gunshot wound to his forehead.
Kuek then ran upstairs, and the two witnesses, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, heard two more shots. They waited a couple minutes, then ran out of the home and called 911.
Officers found Atkins, 50, naked in bed with fatal gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck. He had been using his phone with headphones on, Rothrock said.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said Kuek was not the shooter and called the idea that Kuek was so angered over a cuss word in a text message “a bit fantastic.”
“Ask yourself, if the shooter is upset about Sykora calling his mother a name and shoots him, why does he go upstairs and shoot Mr. Atkins, who apparently didn’t do anything?” Riley said.
Rothrock said the state plans to show the jury GPS location data on his mother’s phone that Kuek had been using. Prosecutors say Kuek left the home in a truck, then abandoned it to run through his neighborhood and return home.
“The phone follows,” Rothrock said. “We’re going to ask you to follow the evidence, watch the phone and where it goes. What does it mean when someone takes off, goes running through the fields to get home?”
However, Riley argued GPS coordinates don’t describe who is carrying the phone.
“The phone tells us where the phone went, not who has the phone,” he said.
Security camera footage shows people coming and going, but the faces are unclear, Rothrock admitted.
After searching Kuek’s mother’s home, investigators found one particle of gunshot residue on purple Nike shoes and on gloves they believe Kuek was wearing.
But Riley said upwards of 2,000 gunshot residue particles can be distributed after a gun is fired. Because a trace amount was found on those items, his expert will testify that it’s more likely that it was an innocent transfer of residue particles rather than Kuek firing or being close to the shooter.
“The GSR evidence is, to be kind, inconclusive at best,” Riley said.
Our best staff photos from July
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!