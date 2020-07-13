A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha has been charged in federal court with mail theft.

An indictment alleges that Austin M. Thomas, 29, committed theft by mail between September 2019 and January 2020. Allegedly stolen were “a large number of card-sized envelopes and greeting cards that contained gift cards and cash.” The alleged thefts occurred at the post office at 8451 West Center Road, an official said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has identified about 216 victims requiring notification of the indictment. Because of the large number, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis granted the government’s motion to use alternative notification procedures.

— Kevin Cole

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

