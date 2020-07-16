Man charged with manslaughter in Elijah Walsh's death

Manslaughter charges have been filed in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Elijah Walsh in Bellevue in April.

Luis Valadez, 40, is being charged with two felonies, manslaughter and use of a weapon, said Sarpy County Chief Deputy Attorney Bonnie Moore. He has been booked into Sarpy County Jail, and his bail hearing is at 8 a.m. Friday.

Moore said Valadez had confronted Walsh about 1 a.m. on April 22 in the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue. Walsh was in a vehicle at the time of the stabbing, Moore said.

At the time of the incident, Bellevue police say they had been contacted by a Bellevue resident who reported he had stabbed one of two males breaking into his vehicle near his home. That call to police was made about 1 a.m.

A few minutes later, at 1:10 a.m., Walsh crashed a vehicle into a house a few blocks away. He had been stabbed and died at the scene. Bellevue police said the vehicle Walsh was driving had been reported stolen in Omaha two days earlier.

Manslaughter carries a penalty of up to 20 years and use of a deadly weapon carries a penalty of 1 to 50 years, Moore said.

