Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen vehicle driven by 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol troopers Tuesday on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and several other charges.

The teen was stopped by a trooper near 27th and Vine Streets in Lincoln about 4:20 p.m. after she was seen throwing a cigarette out the window of a Jeep Patriot that had been reported stolen, according to a State Patrol press release.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and theft by receiving stolen property. The teen, who had been reported missing, was booked into the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Two passengers were in the Jeep at the time of the traffic stop, the patrol said. One passenger, a 43-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and booked into the Lancaster County Jail. The other passenger, an 18-year-old man, was released.

