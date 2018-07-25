A 50-year-old man has been detonating pipe bombs in his south-central Omaha neighborhood, at least once to destroy a tree that was dripping sap on his car, according to an affidavit.
The man, who has not been arrested, lives at his father's home near 49th and Bancroft Streets.
The father and son are embroiled in civil lawsuits — the father is seeking a protection order against the son and wants to kick him out of the house.
Omaha police first got a call to a neighbor's home on June 30. The neighbor found "broken orange pipe pieces with two end caps, wrapped in blue painters tape" in his yard, according to the affidavit.
Nearly two weeks later, officers went to a home less than a mile south. That resident told police he found a pipe bomb that already may have been detonated in a decorative pot near their front door. A bomb unit technician confirmed that it was made with materials to make a pipe bomb.
Officers went to the home where the son was staying and spoke to his 74-year-old father to ask if he knew anything about pipe bombs. The man said his son may have something to do with it. A woman who also lives at the home gave a bag of plastic tubing parts to the officer and said she saw the son setting off pipe bombs.
The woman said the 50-year-old puts the pipe bombs in the front-yard tree to try to blow it up, "because the tree drops sap on his vehicle," according to court documents. She told police she saw the man detonate the pipe bomb and had to pick up the pieces on July 5.
Police obtained a search warrant for the home and the man's room. Officers found three pipe bombs, three meth pipes and baggies of meth in his bedroom, according to what his father wrote in an application for a protection order. The father said the son refuses to move out, so he has filed a forcible entry and detainer complaint.
