An Omaha man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.
Lawrence R. Quignon, 51, pleaded guilty on April 23 in U.S. District Court. Judge Laurie Smith Camp also ordered him to serve 10 years of supervised release.
Quignon was identified through an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol after a tip was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the execution of a search warrant at his home, Quignon admitted to uploading images of child pornography onto an online chat service.
Quignon was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Nebraska. He is required by state law to register as a sexual offender for life.
The FBI Cyber Crimes Task Force assisted the patrol in the investigation.
