Omaha police find 16 firearms, drugs during arrest near 102nd and Maple

Omaha police found 16 firearms during an arrest of a convicted felon who they say was selling methamphetamine.

Narcotics detectives who had obtained a search warrant for a house southwest of 102nd and Maple Streets went to the house shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle bearing improper license plates drove away from the house, and the Omaha police helicopter followed it.

The driver, Robert Thielen, 35, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot near 95th and Taylor Streets, police said, but he was quickly detained and placed under arrest. Police said they found a handgun near Thielen when he was arrested.

The search warrant served at the house turned up 15 additional firearms: five handguns, a shotgun, three hunting-style rifles and six assault-style rifles were seized. Also seized were products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana; five grams of methamphetamine; five grams of cocaine; and anabolic steroid products.

Thielen was booked on suspicion of 16 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, controlled substance, felony use of a vehicle to avoid arrest and unlawful display of license plates.

Police thanked citizens who provided tips and information to detectives that led to the arrest.

