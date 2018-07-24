An Omaha driver told police that a close call in traffic with a bicyclist quickly escalated into a racist rant from the man.
Kenyatta Blue-Perkins reported that she was about to turn right onto Saddle Creek Road from a parking lot Friday afternoon when a bicyclist rode in front of her.
The man on the bike grew angry, she said, possibly because he thought Blue-Perkins’ car was going to hit him.
He then repeatedly called her the N-word and an “ape” and said she didn’t belong here, which she assumed meant in the U.S., she later told police. The tirade and threats from the man continued until the 25-year-old woman called 911 and the man, who is white, fled.
“I’ve been black for 25 years, so I’m pretty good at this whole ‘being black’ thing,” she said Monday. “I was extremely hysterical. I was overwhelmed with emotions of fear, anger and aggression.”
About 2 p.m. Friday, Blue-Perkins had stopped at Metro Credit Union, 414 S. Saddle Creek Road, to withdraw cash. Blue-Perkins was about to leave when the bicyclist, who was wearing a polo shirt, shorts, ankle-high boots and no helmet, rode in front of her. She said she thought she heard him say the N-word and asked him what he said. He repeated it.
The man kept muttering the word and got off his maroon Giant brand bike. Blue-Perkins said two construction workers were walking nearby. The man then got onto his bike and rode away. But he returned, she said, and tried to take her purse and money from her passenger seat.
Blue-Perkins said she told the man that she was going to call police and then followed him as he rode away. She took a short video with her phone so she could show it to police.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(2) comments
I suspect this was someone who needs to be on his meds. I'm not excusing the behavior or words, and am glad there was not a physical altercation. Best wishes to the victim.
Somehow I think this is being blown up for the sake of a story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.