One person killed, two others injured in North Omaha collision

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Sunday night in a collision at the intersection of 42nd Street and Curtis Avenue.

The crash occurred about 10:10 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition.

The names of the dead and injured are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

