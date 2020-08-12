Road rage driver gets prison for ramming car, vaulting into Metro Community College building

Even Wednesday, even after he pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, Anthony Dan insisted that he wasn't at fault for the breakneck road-rage incident that ended with his vehicle launched into a building on the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus last summer.
About 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, Dan had been following two women and a man — full throttle, no brake — when he rammed into their vehicle and sent his own vehicle careening through 30th Street and into the building on the historic campus.
Which begged the question: If they were trying to rob him, why was he the one who chased and rammed them?
"Exactly," prosecutor Michael Jensen said.
Having determined that Dan's story didn't exactly add up, Douglas County District Judge Kim Pankonin sentenced the 44-year-old Omaha man to 15 to 20 years in prison. He faced up to 50 years for first-degree assault for causing the crash in which Jaleesa Harris, 29, broke her leg and Stephanie Brown, 30, fractured vertebrae in her back. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Dan must serve 7 ½ years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole, he'll be released in 10 years.
In handing down the sentence, Pankonin noted that Dan's 26 years as an adult have resulted in more than 12 felony convictions and seven Nebraska prison stints.
Three months before this case, Dan had just gotten out of prison for a 2017 crime in which he broke into his estranged family's Omaha house and stabbed his brother with a butcher's knife. Dan had told police that his brother was holding the butcher's knife and he fought him off, causing his brother to fall and land on the blade of the knife.
"Your criminal history is significant," Pankonin said. "What's very disturbing to the court is you just received a prison sentence for felony assault in the second degree; you were (released) just a few months before this. And you don't have any remorse for these events."
Omaha police said Harris and Brown told investigators that Dan had been fighting with a man they knew outside a house near 27th and Ellison Avenue. Another man broke up the fight and the friend of Harris and Brown climbed into Harris's back seat.
They started driving west on Ellison Avenue when they heard the rev of an engine. They looked back to see Dan driving a GMC Yukon. Dan rammed their car six to seven times — and the women said they couldn't get away on the narrow street.
Using the Yukon's engine computer, investigators determined that Dan was driving 62 mph and did not brake before hitting Harris the last time. That sent Harris' car careening through 30th Street and into the building. Dan's Yukon ended up ahead of Harris' car, suspended on the damaged building, five feet above ground.
Police estimated damage to the Metropolitan Community College building at more than $140,000. The building was being renovated into storage for archives.
Dan's attorney, Joe Howard, said his client maintains that he was the "victim of a coordinated robbery attempt."
"He got away and a chase ensued, which resulted in a crash," Howard said.
Nevertheless, Howard said, Dan decided to plead to one count of first-degree assault in return for the dismissal of another first-degree assault charge and a charge related to the damage to the building.
Howard said Dan has had a rough year. After bailing out on these charges, he was shot in November 2019 — a case that is pending. He currently has a bullet lodged in his back — a bullet that moves and sometimes causes pain and numbness in his legs and arms.
"In this case, there was some sort of argument that turned into a road rager and his car launched into a building," Jensen said. "He's got a fuse that goes off. And we have two young women injured as a result."
