Road rage driver gets prison for ramming car, vaulting into Metro Community College building

In handing down the sentence, Pankonin noted that Dan's 26 years as an adult have resulted in more than 12 felony convictions and seven Nebraska prison stints.

Three months before this case, Dan had just gotten out of prison for a 2017 crime in which he broke into his estranged family's Omaha house and stabbed his brother with a butcher's knife. Dan had told police that his brother was holding the butcher's knife and he fought him off, causing his brother to fall and land on the blade of the knife.

"Your criminal history is significant," Pankonin said. "What's very disturbing to the court is you just received a prison sentence for felony assault in the second degree; you were (released) just a few months before this. And you don't have any remorse for these events."

Omaha police said Harris and Brown told investigators that Dan had been fighting with a man they knew outside a house near 27th and Ellison Avenue. Another man broke up the fight and the friend of Harris and Brown climbed into Harris's back seat.

They started driving west on Ellison Avenue when they heard the rev of an engine. They looked back to see Dan driving a GMC Yukon. Dan rammed their car six to seven times — and the women said they couldn't get away on the narrow street.