Scammers have been calling people in Douglas County, telling them they have missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
And they want money.
The scammers say they're from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office or are "officers of the court." Caller ID may show that they are calling from the Sheriff's Office, but they're not, Douglas County officials said Wednesday.
The callers usually have some personal information of the person they are calling, such as an address or date of birth.
The easiest and most convenient way the scammers suggest to clear up the matter is to pay a large fine over the phone by the use of money order cards or gift cards.
County officials say no government office will request money over the phone. They urge that people hang up immediately if they get such a call.
People who receive these calls should contact the clerk of the district court at 402-444-7018 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6636.
