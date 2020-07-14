A former part owner of a South Sioux City, Nebraska, business has pleaded guilty to tax evasion. In return federal prosecutors have agreed to seek a lighter sentence.

Thomas Miller's guilty plea was filed with the U.S. District Court of Nebraska on Monday. He is to be sentenced at a later date. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Miller was an employee and part owner of Sioux Plating Company, Inc.

In his plea agreement, he acknowledged that he didn't file tax returns from 2004 through 2014, even though he was paid by the company. He also took steps to evade income taxes in 2013 and 2014. And, in August 2011, to conceal is income, his wages were reclassified as vendor payments.

During 2013 and 2014, a majority of the company was sold. During those two years, Miller received about $735,006 in wages and proceeds from the sale. He didn't report that to the IRS, though he would have owed more than $143,000 in taxes. As part of his plea agreement, he is to pay $143,456 in restitution.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email