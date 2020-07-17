Two Iowa men arrested after pickup search finds 52 pounds of marijuana

Two Iowa men were arrested after officers found 52 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop in Dawson County Thursday afternoon.
The 46-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver and no drug stamp, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A trooper observed a Dodge Ram pickup fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 near Darr, Nebraska, around 1:20 p.m. During the traffic stop, according to the Patrol, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the bed of the truck.
A search found 52 pounds of marijuana. Both men were taken to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington, Nebraska.
wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069
