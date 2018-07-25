A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting another man outside Jackson Tower on July 5.
Donovan Fryer was booked Wednesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Roderick Moore, 19, was shot to death outside Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St. Moore's uncle has said that one of his friends told him that someone called Moore outside and then heard two shots.
Fryer may appear in court later this week.
