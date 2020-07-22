Drunken driver accused of damaging 3 houses, 4 mailboxes, a vehicle and a street sign

A 27-year-old man driving a pickup truck damaged at least three houses, four mailboxes, a vehicle and a street sign while driving drunk Tuesday in Lincoln, police said.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash about 5 p.m. near 48th and Holdrege Streets. Officers learned that several mailboxes and a trailer home had been struck by a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that left the scene.

About two hours later, police received a report of a pickup truck with two flat tires driving erratically down the sidewalk near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A short time later, officers were called to 12th Street and Belmont Avenue to investigate a pickup that was driving through yards and hitting mailboxes.

Officers located the pickup nearby after it crashed into a commercial vehicle at 11th Street and Garber Avenue about 7:45 p.m. The driver appeared intoxicated, and open beer cans were found strewn about the pickup.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, refusing a chemical test and having a suspended license. Police still were working Wednesday to tabulate the total amount of damage caused.

