115 teachers in Omaha get $400 bonuses after companies, donors team up

“Folks get into this line of work because they want to positively impact kids,” Williams said.

After doing remote learning in the spring, students and teachers returned to the Omaha Street School in August. The school was able to do in-person lessons for 90% of the semester before COVID-19 forced two weeks of remote learning at the end of the semester.

Williams said his teachers and students made sacrifices to make in-person learning work. He said no one wanted to return to remote learning because the school saw a 40%-50% drop in engagement last spring when schools closed.

“A good majority of our kids would prefer in-person and don’t engage much when they do remote,” Williams said.

The Elkhorn Public Schools were given a $60,000 donation of classroom shields by Harbor, a Michigan-based design and build firm. The shields will be used in classrooms, media centers, learning pods and extracurricular activities.

In elementary classrooms, the shields will allow teachers to help students in closer proximity. Small-group teaching assistance is part of the district’s reading and math intervention programs.