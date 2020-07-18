Amid coronavirus concerns, Nebraska's homeschool filings jump up 21%

Some were motivated by health concerns about putting their kids back in public schools, while others were concerned that the schools were imposing too many restrictions on students, she said.

May had intended to wait until Bellevue came out with its reopening plan, but then decided that regardless of what that looked like, her kids would be home with her.

“We are concerned about not only the virus, but the school’s ability to be able to put together a good plan, and to implement that plan, and try to keep everybody healthy,” she said.

She said she’s tried to prevent her girls from contracting the disease. May said she knows that she can’t completely protect them from the virus, but she’s not willing to risk putting them in a school where “one or two kids get the flu in the wintertime, and it runs rampant,” she said.

She also felt that wearing masks would be an added distraction for her kids and everyone else in the school.

“When we talked to our girls about it, they said, ‘We would really like to stay home and not have to wear masks all day.’ ”

She knows that there’s going to be adjustment to a new schedule and to her role as a teacher.