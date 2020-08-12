Big Ten is more than sports — UNL collaborates with academic heavyweights, too

The former leader of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln warns that it would be unwise for the Huskers to parachute out of the Big Ten.

Harvey Perlman, who was chancellor in 2010 when UNL left the Big 12 to join the Big Ten, said his reasoning has only a bit to do with sports and a lot to do with academics.

“The fact is that the Big Ten is much bigger than a sports conference,” Perlman, who is now on the College of Law faculty, said Wednesday. “And it would be unfortunate to sacrifice it to play North Dakota State in football. It would be a very significant blow to the academic reputation of the university.”

Basking in the academic glow of the Big Ten is a sweet benefit of playing sports in that conference, academics say.

Although Husker football fans are riled that the Big Ten has decided against holding fall athletics, many academicians inside and outside the state caution the Huskers against taking too much offense with the decision. UNL must avoid getting so perturbed with the Big Ten that it stomps out in petulance or gets disowned, they say.

And the fact is that the Big Ten is one of the strongest groups of universities in the world, and it takes pride in meeting academically and sharing expertise among partners.