Child care providers say they can't teach and watch kids, too

Friends Brooke Morgan and Mandy Wheeler are veteran child care providers.
Neither has a clue how they’ll handle the challenge they face this fall: supervising remote learning for older kids in their care while watching several young children at the same time.
“Trying to sit down and do Zoom meetings with a teacher and also take care of other kids — I feel it’s just so difficult,” Morgan said.
Wheeler has flat out told parents that she’ll do her best, but she’s not sure how much help she can provide with Omaha Public Schools’ classes going all day.
It’s not something she always feels good about.
“I really don’t understand what these parents are supposed to do,” she said.
Although both have received directives from the state about following coronavirus protocols, they’ve received no guidance on how to multitask while schools are doing remote classes. Especially when they are spending so much more time already sanitizing toys and play areas.
They each care for eight children. Morgan has six, plus her own two, ages 5 and 3. Kysen is entering kindergarten, and Morgan isn’t sure how she’ll handle his classes.
Last spring, when she had a child in preschool, she had him bring his iPad and told him to do the best he could. Putting the younger children in a playpen while she would try to help with classes is not an option; they’re used only for napping.
She was hoping that this fall teachers would tape their classes, so parents and providers can tune in when their schedules permit.
“If we can log on at any time, we can do it at naptime when all the other kids are sleeping,” she said.
With a background in the dental field, she doesn’t feel able to adequately teach her older kids anything besides the basics like the ABCs and their colors.
“Not what they are learning in kindergarten,” she said.
Wheeler said some of her friends have considered accepting children in just one age group, so they can do Zoom classes together. But that could backfire, she said, if in-school classes return and the day care provider is left with no kids and no income.
Both have already received several calls from parents looking for day care for their children. It’s especially hard to turn down parents who already have a youngster under their supervision.
“I have been open since the very beginning,” said Wheeler, an 18-year veteran. “I don’t normally take school-age kids, but I took the siblings of some little ones to help out some families.”
Neither has had a scare with COVID-19 and isn’t sure what will happen if one of the kids in their care tests positive.
“Are you going to close for two weeks,” Morgan said, “throwing the lives of multiple families into turmoil because they don’t have day care? I don’t know what to do. If you have any options, let me know.”
