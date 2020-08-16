Child care providers say they can't teach and watch kids, too

Friends Brooke Morgan and Mandy Wheeler are veteran child care providers.

Neither has a clue how they’ll handle the challenge they face this fall: supervising remote learning for older kids in their care while watching several young children at the same time.

“Trying to sit down and do Zoom meetings with a teacher and also take care of other kids — I feel it’s just so difficult,” Morgan said.

Wheeler has flat out told parents that she’ll do her best, but she’s not sure how much help she can provide with Omaha Public Schools’ classes going all day.

It’s not something she always feels good about.

“I really don’t understand what these parents are supposed to do,” she said.

Although both have received directives from the state about following coronavirus protocols, they’ve received no guidance on how to multitask while schools are doing remote classes. Especially when they are spending so much more time already sanitizing toys and play areas.

They each care for eight children. Morgan has six, plus her own two, ages 5 and 3. Kysen is entering kindergarten, and Morgan isn’t sure how she’ll handle his classes.