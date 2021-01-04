Creighton University says it will divest from fossil fuels within 10 years

Creighton University has pledged to gradually, fully divest from fossil fuels over the next 10 years.

The university said it will instead pursue investments in renewable energy that produce a solid rate of return.

The issue has been among many college students' concerns over the past few years. Some Creighton students marched for divestment early last year. Students in the University of Nebraska system are distributing an online petition to faculty members, staffers and other students to encourage their leaders to divest.

The use of fossil fuels, such as oil, gas and coal, contributes heavily to global warming, many scientists say.

In a nonbinding election, Creighton students voted in 2019 to divest. The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of the university, rejected the notion at the time. But in its announcement last week, Creighton noted that its investments in fossil fuels fell from 8.9% of its portfolio in June 2019 to 5.7% in early 2020 and 3.9% as of last June.