It says much about John “Jack” Goebel that when university leaders wanted to nudge a reluctant, aging Bob Devaney toward retirement as athletic director, they dispatched Goebel to negotiate with him.
Goebel, 87, died Monday of natural causes in a Lincoln long-term care facility. He served many roles at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including interim chancellor, dean of the College of Business and vice chancellor for business and finance. He also was briefly the NU system’s interim vice president for business and finance.
Goebel worked for 43 years at UNL and in the NU system. For a time he was a UNL professor of accounting and commercial law. He also had ties to Creighton University, having earned a law degree there.
Apparently he liked it all. “He just loved the students,” said his wife of 65 years, Noreen. Asked which job he liked most, she said: “He liked all of them.”
She added with a chuckle: “He could be diplomatic if he wanted to be.”
He had a natural coolness about him. He was 6-foot-2 and looked somewhat like actor Robert Mitchum. Linda Pratt, a UNL English professor and an NU executive vice president and provost, said Goebel struck an impressive presence, had the intelligence to back it up and was likable at the same time.
“One of the things that made him so valuable is that he always knew how to get things done,” Pratt said, “and done in the appropriate way.”
Carmen Maurer, now strategic adviser to NU President Hank Bounds, was a young NU attorney when she worked with Goebel on UNL Husker beverage rights, radio rights and other contracts.
“He could take on about any role. ... He was a role model for all of us who care deeply about the University of Nebraska,” Maurer said.
His family exchanged tender and funny anecdotes Wednesday about Goebel. For one of the Farm Aid concerts in Lincoln in the late 1980s years ago, his wife said, Goebel picked up Willie Nelson at the airport. Goebel drove his 1964 Chrysler because he didn’t care for fancy cars.
Nelson looked at the old car and, thinking Goebel was a farmer, said something to the effect that this was what Farm Aid was all about.
The rosary was Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Lincoln. Services are at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. in Lincoln.
Besides his wife, survivors include children Curt Goebel of Columbus, Nebraska; Mary Kay Lundholm of Council Bluffs; Beth Jones of Fort Worth, Texas; John Goebel II of Tucson, Arizona; and Norah Goebel of Overland Park, Kansas; brother Jim Goebel of Sioux City, Iowa; and sister Patricia Goebel of Omaha. He had 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
