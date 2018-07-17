Jane Stavem, a Lincoln administrator and former Omaha Public Schools superintendent candidate, will be the new leader of a school district outside Seattle.
Stavem has been named the superintendent of the Lake Washington School District, a suburban district that enrolls about 29,500 students east of Seattle.
“We are extremely excited for Dr. Stavem to be the next superintendent of Lake Washington School District,” Siri Bliesner, president of the Lake Washington board of directors, said in a press release. “It was an exhaustive search with a diverse range of qualified candidates, and the board feels Dr. Stavem is the best choice for the future of our district and for our students’ education.”
Stavem was among three finalists considered for the job.
Since 2012, she has been the associate superintendent of instruction for the Lincoln Public Schools, Nebraska’s second-largest school district. Her last day in the district is July 31, and her replacement has not been named yet, said Lincoln spokeswoman Mary Kay Roth.
Stavem was one of three finalists for the OPS superintendent position in 2017 but withdrew from the search midway through the process, saying she didn’t think the job was a good fit.
One week later, the two remaining finalists dropped out as the board struggled to reach consensus on who was the best pick for OPS. The board ultimately restarted the search and hired Cheryl Logan earlier this year.
