Millard Public Schools officials are launching several initiatives to improve race relations, including having principals read a book that argues that white people in America are racist and don’t know it or won’t admit it.
In light of the summer race protests, district officials are setting up student diversity councils to advise leaders at the high school and district levels.
Officials will also be reviewing curriculum to ensure that what’s taught reflects multiple viewpoints, as well as working to recruit a diverse teaching staff and making sure board policies and administrative procedures are culturally responsive, officials said.
The social studies curriculum is up for review this year and it will be examined with an eye to whether marginalized groups are included, officials said.
About 77% of the district’s students are white, 9.2% Hispanic, 5.8% Asian, 4.4% two or more races and 3.2% black. Less than 1% are American Indian, Alaska native, native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
Officials said they want to be more receptive to concerns about race issues.
“Really, listening is the key,” Heather Phipps, the district’s associate superintendent for education services, told the school board last week.
About 70 Millard administrators, including principals and assistant principals, this fall will be reading the book, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism.”
Author Robin DiAngelo, who is white, argues that white people are “racially illiterate,” that American culture is “profoundly anti-black” and that when white people get defensive about racism, their reaction works to “retain our dominance within the racial hierarchy.”
Millard administrators will read the book and participate in a book study. Members of Superintendent Jim Sutfin’s executive team already read the book, officials said.
Sutfin was unavailable for comment late last week.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said district officials “are engaging in conversations around this just like our community is.”
“As educators, we read books,” Kleeman said. “Our leadership wants to learn about different viewpoints.”
School board President Linda Poole said she hadn’t read the book but said it is recommended in education circles.
Nationally, reviews of the book are mixed, but DiAngelo recently got invited to appear on one late-night comedy show.
A book reviewer in The New Yorker wrote, “The value in ‘White Fragility’ lies in its methodical, irrefutable exposure of racism in thought and action, and its call for humility and vigilance.”
Another reviewer, a contributing editor to Rolling Stone, called it “pseudo-intellectual horse----.”
DiAngelo appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on June 17 to discuss the book, a New York Times bestseller released in 2018. Fox News host Tucker Carlson took her to task for her theories a week later.
YouTube is replete with videos of her appearances in various interviews and forums discussing her views.
DiAngelo is an associate professor in the College of Education at the University of Washington in Seattle.
According to the university, she got her doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction in multicultural education from the university in 2004.
She has a graduate certificate in women’s studies, feminist theory and methods.
Among the topics of her research and writings are microaggressions, “white anti-racist parenting” and heterosexism.
According to DiAngelo, white people have been insulated from racial stress, so confrontation about race makes them uncomfortable.
“Socialized into a deeply internalized sense of superiority, that we either are unaware of or can never admit to ourselves, we become highly fragile in conversations about race,” DiAngelo said.
When white people are confronted about their racism, they consider it a challenge to their identities as good moral people, she says.
They get defensive and react in fear, anger or argument, or they withdraw, she says.
“White fragility is triggered by discomfort and anxiety,” she says. “It is born of superiority and entitlement.”
People who haven’t thoroughly studied racism have only a superficial understanding of it, she says.
They don’t understand racism as a system, she says.
As evidence of American racism against minorities, she points to employment discrimination, education discrimination, the “school to prison pipeline,” mass incarceration, biased laws and policing practices, white flight and biased media representation.
White people, she says, are “unconsciously invested in racism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(21) comments
I think today's Dilbert comic complements this article nicely.
Agree.
That book along with the comments of the author are complete Bullsh!t. It is just another way to blame everyone else and not take a hard internal look. Is there racism among white people? Sure there is and probably will be for a long time until those with it can let go of their hate, fears or whatever their issue is. But there is also a lot of racism among the African American population that must be addressed or this goes no where. I highly recommend anyone to listen to Candace Owens and you will have a new understanding. She is a very intelligent young women whom I sincerely hope runs for President one day.
Candace Owens made her bones by appearing on Infowars conspiracy theory podcasts, and other quack Alt right/far right broadcasts. She is a climate change denier and opportunist at best. She should not be taken seriously.
BRIAN WILSON..........Maybe you need to read the book..........Candace Owens is BLACK and based on your stupid remarks obviously has much more intelligence than you!!
I don't care about the book, or what color Candace Owens is. She is hot too. Not sure what any of that has to do with the fact Candace Owens got famous going on conspiracy right wing quack shows like Infowars. She should not be taken as a serous person. She probably is smart and used that to monetize herself on mouth-breathing, right wing quacks. She engages in reckless conspiracy theories constantly which she either believes, or doesn't believe and is just saying stuff to be more famous. She also was stated as the main influence of a mass shooter. Either way, she shouldn't be taken seriously.
Many thoughtful people have denounced this book as pure unadulterated trash. I feel sorry for the people that have to read it and even more for those that believe it has any validity in today's world. Millard embarrasses themselves by doing this kind of stuff.
When Rolling Stone magazine, perhaps the most liberal rag there is, publishes the opinion that the book is “pseudo-intellectual horsesh*t”, that’s saying something.
Racism is part of the human condition. It cannot be completely suppressed much less extinguished.
Nevertheless, even if 157 years of presidential proclamations, constitutional amendments, acts of congress, supreme court rulings, countless government programs, set-asides and a two-term black president can’t erase racism (it can’t), just one, more book ought to do the trick.
In this regard, “delusional” doesn’t BEGIN to describe some people - and public school boards.
God help us. 🇺🇸
I disagree. Most racism is gone or merely residual compared to bias and prejudice, which does not necessarily align with race.
Jim Redelfs............GREAT comment!
And out come the racists.
I'm guessing you are an "anti-racist" but that would actually make you a racist wouldn't it?
Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said, "Our leadership wants to learn about different viewpoints."
I wonder then if they've read White Guilt by Shelby Steele yet... That, in my opinion, would be a better book for Millard's principals to read.
Or "Don't Make the Black Kids Angry" by Colin Flaherty.
Lori Leibrandt> And out come the racists.
Tom Wilson>> I'm guessing you are an "anti-racist" but that would actually make you a racist wouldn't it? <<
A reliable hallmark of those on The Left™: Sophomoric name-calling and/or absolutely NO rebuttal or better idea(s). I would be ashamed to post such vacuous, meaningless, words.
Not climate change. Not terrorism. Not even global thermonuclear war. The greatest threat to our future is liberalism. This is why The Left™ must be DEFEATED at every opportunity. 🇺🇸
Sophomoric juvenile name-calling is used by both sides here - in fact it seems to me in these comments sections it's done more by those on The Right.
(And what's with your repeated trademarking the term "The Left"? Do you think you're gonna get paid for using that term that way? Or maybe it's just another one of your affectations like your constant usage of those stupid emojis?)
Well said Jim.
Kevin Kaup> Sophomoric juvenile name-calling is used by both sides here
Agreed. All you dweebs on The Right®, cut it out.
KK> …in these comments sections it's done more by those on The Right.
Oh, yeah? Well, yer muther wears combat boots! -er- I mean, I respectfully disagree.
KK> And what's with your repeated trademarking the term "The Left"?
To get your attention. It worked.
KK>> …Or maybe it's just another one of your affectations like your constant usage of those stupid emojis?) <<
Stupid? Sir, you cut me to the quick. If I were to use them constantly, especially when beating my head against a brick wall -er- I mean, addressing Leftists, I would regale you with emojis more satisfying such as Heather and her two Mommies, 👩👩👧; Harold and his two Daddies, 👨👨👦; Whitebread Santa, 🎅🏻; Halfrican Santa, 🎅🏽; and Santa that just got off the boat, 🎅🏿; The Parade Your Shortcomings Down Main Street flag, 🏳️🌈 and, my all-time fave: The flag of B.L.M. (Bureau of Land Management, 🏴;
I might even throw in a couple of INCLUSIVE pictographs like ⚣, or ⚢ or, for those poor, lost souls that don’t know what the **** they are, ⚧.
I’m just having fun since there is no changing a closed mind to things that really matter.
#MAGA2020🇺🇸
... ok, whatever... -If nothing else, you've demonstrated here that you are definitely juvenile and sophomoric.
I dont think racism will be the biggest issue at the schools this year. Too much attention is being drawn to this issue, while students will likely lose an important year of learning due to the pandemic.
If the leadership of Millard schools is this easily fooled by a book they should be replaced. To claim white people are inherently racist is prejudice. This author is prejudice and we should NOT be teaching our children to be prejudice, which is exactly what is being done here. As parents we need choices, we need the freedom - the choice to pick a different school. Instead these people act like some master race that are the be all to know all about who and how our children are educated. They tellus daily we are not smart enough to make these choices - even though many of us went to their school system. So which is it - is public education doing its job or not? If so then we are smart enough to make choices if not then we need a viable choice so the next generation is not as ignorant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.