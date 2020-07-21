Nebraska teachers union criticizes Gov. Ricketts for not mandating masks

The president of Nebraska’s state teachers union Tuesday accused Gov. Pete Ricketts of “dereliction of duty” for not mandating masks to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“We urgently ask you to reconsider your stance and support local health boards and local school boards when they require masks be worn to help ensure the health and safety of children, school staff and their communities,” said Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association.

Ricketts on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to a mask mandate.

Commenting during a press conference on reopening higher-education campuses, Ricketts said he supports mask-wearing when appropriate but opposes “heavy-handed government telling us what to do.”

He said he is opposed to making it a crime to not wear a mask.

“Is that really how you want your police spending their time, enforcing that?” he said.

He said schools in session are one of the most densely populated places in the community, with 20 to 30 people in a room, which makes social distancing difficult, he said. So wearing masks make a lot of sense, he said. He said that when people go to the store or are in a confined space, that’s a good opportunity to wear a mask.