Nebraska's state and private colleges plan for in-person classes with mask requirements

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s three state colleges and 13 private colleges and universities have taken steps to welcome back students for in-person learning this fall, officials said Monday.

But students will be expected to follow coronavirus prevention measures on and off campus to keep one another safe, they said.

Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, and Darrin Good, president of Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts for a review of back-to-school plans.

Those plans include requirements to wear masks while in class, while going between classes and in other places where social distancing is not possible. They also include students monitoring their own health, undergoing temperature checks regularly and getting tested if necessary.

Students who refuse to wear masks in class could face discipline, including possible expulsion, the officials said.

Good said the schools will encourage students to follow good practices when they leave campus as well. That can be especially important for institutions such as Creighton University, which is in a community with a higher rate of infection. He expressed optimism that students would work to protect one another.