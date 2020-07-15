Nebraska teachers should resist the temptation to catch up kids on everything they missed last spring because of COVID-19 shutdowns, new state guidance says.
Instead, when schools reopen next month, teachers should focus on teaching current grade-level material, especially the core subjects of math and reading, to ensure that kids keep progressing, the guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education says.
Teachers should reach back to last year and teach below-grade-level material only when it is necessary for a student to complete grade-level work, the department said.
“As challenging as the coming school year may be, students deserve a full year of new learning,” it says.
Trying to teach everything kids missed, in a compressed way or with extra interventions, may just take time away from the core subjects, the guidance says.
Those practices run the risk of deepening learning gaps that already exist for struggling students, it says.
“What we’re trying to avoid is that teachers think ‘I’ve got to start with quarter four, before I move to quarter one’ in the next school year,” said Cory Epler, the department’s chief academic officer.
“What we’re trying to message is start with the grade-level content for this school year, and then work to identify any unfinished learning that may be present.”
Although all the state’s schools closed in March and finished the year in remote learning, the last quarter is typically not the most intensive for teaching new content. Spring is testing season, and kids normally do a lot of prepping as opposed to delving into new material.
Once state testing is over, that’s when schools schedule field trips, field days and assemblies.
Last year, schools closed just as the state testing window was opening, and state testing was subsequently canceled.
By the time schools had shut down, most teachers would have completed teaching the material that’s tested on the state’s annual academic assessments, he said.
“To be real honest, there was really, what, maybe six weeks of school left at that point, so not to say the last six weeks are a wash, but in preparation for the summative assessment, the bulk of the essential content should have been taught,” he said.
Epler said the state is trying to help teachers understand what content is essential for kids to know and do in the coming year to keep progressing.
Focusing on essential content will be crucial in case schools are forced to close buildings again and revert to remote learning.
As for music and other elective courses, he said he hopes students still get to experience those. He expects districts may try to use those courses to keep students engaged.
Epler said he believes the school kids who missed out on the fourth quarter can stay on track in their education.
He said he’s optimistic “students are going to have an opportunity to be where they need to be.”
But he said he’s concerned about how the shutdown last spring will affect students who were already marginalized.
“I do worry about equity,” he said.
The guidance says science should remain a priority in all grade levels, especially elementary.
Teachers should be given the time, resources and support to engage all students in meaningful science experiences, it says.
The full guidance document can be found at www.launchne.com.
