Several nonprofit groups are calling for the elimination of school police programs, saying the practice contributes to a school-to-prison pipeline for a disproportionate number of minority students and students with disabilities.
Instead, the money should be invested in counseling and other mental health services, the groups said.
On Wednesday, the groups sent a letter to Nebraska school superintendents asking them to drop the practice.
“As long as schools prioritize punishment over treatment and services, at-risk students will be pushed out of schools and onto the path of delinquency," the letter says. "This hurts us all. Too many schools are wrongly investing in security systems and hiring police officers rather than spending these scarce resources on counselors, mental health support and other services."
According to the groups, 43 districts have sworn law enforcement officers in their schools.
Maddie Fennell, executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association, said a middle ground can be found. Security is needed in schools to protect students from outsiders who would do harm. But within schools, a greater focus should be put on providing counselors and other trained educators to deal with children's unique behavioral issues.
Districts that employ law enforcement for security in schools need to be sure they are properly trained to work with youths and that their focus is on external security, not internal discipline. Some districts have the formula down, she said, while others continue to rely too heavily on the officers for discipline.
Among those calling for the change: the ACLU of Nebraska, the Education Rights Counsel, I Be Black Girl, the Lincoln Branch of the NAACP, the Nebraska Indian Education Association, the Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals and Voices for Children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.