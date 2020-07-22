NU president says campus life — and sports — can be done safely

Takeout meals instead of buffet-style cafeteria food.
Masks and social distancing in classrooms, dorms and on campus, which will have measures in place to decrease the density of students.
Higher education officials in the University of Nebraska system are preparing for about 51,000 students to return to the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses in five weeks while also focusing on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This will not be a normal year,” University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said. “We have to learn how to live in a COVID-19 world. And do this with mitigation.”
Carter said he wants to see fall sports happen.
“We think we can do it safely. We’re very bullish on sports here in the fall, but we’re not going to be foolish about it,” he said.
He said more information about sports will be coming shortly.
Carter generally explained plans to welcome students back while keeping them safe at a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts, while also estimating the financial impact of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter predicted that the number of tuition hours would stay about the same while tuition revenue would decrease because fewer out-of-state and international students will enroll. Since the April announcement of Nebraska Promise, which will provide free tuition for undergraduate Nebraska students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year, applications have been up 21%, Carter said.
Carter said that the Nebraska Promise and the commitment to freeze tuition rates for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 are a sound investment because otherwise the system could have experienced a 15% drop in enrollment, from which it would take 10 years to recover. But campuses face a total cut of $43 million over three years because of the pandemic.
Even though universities swiftly moved to online instruction in the spring, Carter said in-person lessons and the college experience are vital for a young person and that’s why it’s important to return to campuses. But about 15% to 20% of students have requested full-time online courses, he said. Carter said that special accommodations are being made for faculty, staff or students who are older or have underlying conditions.
“The value of a post-secondary college education, especially at the undergraduate level … is so critical to their maturation. You cannot get the same level of education through a Zoom call,” Carter said. “I’m talking about the emotional, the social, the intellectual and, yes, even the moral growth of our young students.”
Officials won’t officially know enrollment numbers until students show up on campuses, and they’re not requiring that all students get tested before arriving. Other universities are trying that, and it’s been a logistical nightmare, he said.
He expects that about 10,000 or more students might ask for and need a test — and TestNebraska, the state’s testing initiative, could help in that effort.
But while strict policies and guidelines will be followed on campus, students could be participating in risky events off-campus that could spread the virus.
“We’re going to spend a lot of time talking to our students so that they take care of themselves,” Carter said. “Going out and being out on the town in large groups and parties, I think our students are going to find that that’s going to be behavior that’s going to put them in a bad place over time.”
Students can use an app created by UNMC and UNO students to help monitor their symptoms and assess risk of exposure.
At community colleges across the state, students can get scholarships for training programs because of $16 million from the CARES Act.
Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, said people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 can find training to give them a new job path.
