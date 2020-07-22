NU president says campus life — and sports — can be done safely

Takeout meals instead of buffet-style cafeteria food.

Masks and social distancing in classrooms, dorms and on campus, which will have measures in place to decrease the density of students.

Higher education officials in the University of Nebraska system are preparing for about 51,000 students to return to the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses in five weeks while also focusing on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This will not be a normal year,” University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said. “We have to learn how to live in a COVID-19 world. And do this with mitigation.”

Carter said he wants to see fall sports happen.

“We think we can do it safely. We’re very bullish on sports here in the fall, but we’re not going to be foolish about it,” he said.

He said more information about sports will be coming shortly.

Carter generally explained plans to welcome students back while keeping them safe at a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts, while also estimating the financial impact of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.